Frederick County Sheriff’s Office warn residents of vehicle scam

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is warning resident to look out for this vehicle scam in which people are providing fraudulent cashier’s checks for private vehicles purchased from victims.

The sheriff’s office says these cases usually start with the victim listing a vehicle for sale on Facebook, then the scammer falsely identifies themself as “Michael Dunham,” contacts the victim over the phone, and sends a friend or family member to look at the vehicle. The person then tells the victim they will purchase the vehicle and sends another person to complete the transaction with a fraudulent check.

In the two most recent occurrences of this scam in Frederick County, nearly $95,000 in vehicles have been stolen. The phone number is typically coming from 240-270-6662. If you think you have been a victim contact the sheriff’s office.