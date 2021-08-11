Frederick County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to obey the “Move Over” laws

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, more than 10 officers were killed in 2021 by a vehicle that did not obey the move over law.

Officials are urging drivers to pay attention when police are on the sides of the roads during traffic stops.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says Maryland’s “Move Over” laws require drivers approaching an emergency vehicle using visual signals while stopped on a highway to, if possible, make a lane change into an available lane that’s not directly next to the emergency vehicle.

The county has encountered drivers not obeying this law putting many officers at risk. The sheriff’s office says this is an issue and they will ticket accordingly.

“This applies to all service workers who might be working on the side of the roads. Drivers should move to the next lane to ensure everyone’s safety. Pay attention to the roads, and let’s work together to keep our roads safe,” said Capt. Jeff Eyler, Frederick County Patrol Operations Commander.

Officials say a $110 fine is associated with disobeying this law