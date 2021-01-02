Frederick County Sheriff’s Office updates deputy uniforms

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Sheriff’s deputies in Frederick County, Maryland will be looking a bit different in 2021 with their first uniform update in several decades.

Starting January 2, Sheriff’s deputies will transition their uniform from a dark brown shirt, light brown pants, and black boots to a long or short sleeve olive green polo, coyote-colored tactical pants, and coyote-colored boots.

The change stems from COVID-19 restrictions making it more difficult for deputies to dry clean their uniforms.

Spokesman Todd Wivell says the new uniforms are more practical for the deputies and also can make them look less intimidating

“Instead of seeing a police officer coming at them in an older style uniform, maybe they see someone coming at them that looks a little more relaxed who they can approach,” he said.

Wivell says about 185 officers will be transitioning into the new uniform.