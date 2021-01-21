Frederick County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in Emmitsburg armed robbery

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s office is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred shortly after midnight Thursday in Emmitsburg. The office is requesting public assistance in locating the suspect.

Officials say witnesses reported that a man approached the victim from behind when they were reaching into their car in the area of Depaul Street. Officials say the suspect, identified as a slim 6-foot-tall man attempted to rob the victim with a knife, leading to a physical struggle.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene toward an alley when he was unsuccessful in robbing the victim.

The suspect was described to be wearing a dark tan jacket, blue jeans and a winter hat.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Officials ask anyone with more information to contact FCSO Detective Michael Leveille at 301-600-3640 or the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131.