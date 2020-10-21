Frederick County Sheriff’s Office releases more information following Emmitsburg shooting

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Following a high-speed chase ending with an officer-involved shooting in Emmitsburg on Monday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the three deputies involved.
Officials have named Jason Ahalt, Jacob Jersild, and Kevin Lynch as the three officers involved and have been placed on routine administrative leave.
According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, one weapon was found at the crash scene on Route 15, and no other weapons have been found.
One Pennsylvania State Trooper was involved in the mid-Monday shooting, but Pennsylvania State police have not released the name of the trooper involved.
This is an ongoing investigation, and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who witnessed this event to contact Detective Bryce McGuire at 301-600-3934 or the office’s anonymous tip line at 301-600-4131.
- Florida senator leading effort to limit SCOTUS justices while Democrat says court packing won’t happen
- Virginia Veteran has winning encounter with Prince Harry at Invictus Games, and the picture to prove it
- Texas Tech’s Matt Wells hopes switch at QB can inject life into Red Raider offense
- McConnell on GOP’s COVID stimulus bill: Some relief is better than none at all
- No new stimulus checks from Congress; Tri-State lawmakers react
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App