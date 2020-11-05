Frederick County Sheriff’s Office receives 8th CALEA accreditation

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins (R)

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office recently received its
eighth Commission on the Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) award.

In a statement Frederick County Sheriff, Chuck Jenkins said:

“This reaccreditation signifies that the FCSO has met specific standards of excellence and operates
according to best policies and practices established by practitioners in the public safety field. This management model is a blueprint for self-improvement, which strengthens accountability within this agency and to the communities we serve.”

  • CALEA serves as the International Gold Standard for Public Safety Agencies. There are significant benefits of a CALEA accreditation, which include:
  • Standards provide the reports and analyses the Sheriff needs to make fact-based, informed
  • management decisions
  • Requires preparedness programs to address natural or manufactured unusual occurrences.
  • Aids in developing or improving an agency’s relationship with the community
  • Strengthens an agency’s accountability, both within the agency and the community
  • Can limit an agency’s liability risk exposure
  • Assists in an agency’s pursuit of professional excellence
  • Provides direction and framework for all employees.

According to a press release, each award will remain in effect for four years. During that time, the Sheriff’s Office will retain all privileges associated with the accreditation status and annually conducts internal evaluations to maintain this accreditation.

