Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scam

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a scam.

FCSO says that within the past week, there have been multiple calls of fraud where suspects show up to people’s homes trying to collect money. It begins with the suspect contacting the victim over the phone stating that a family member has been arrested and is in need of bail or bond. The suspect then comes to the victim’s home to retrieve the payment.

FCSO Criminal Investigation Section detectives say at no time will anyone associated with a member’s bail or bond come to your house to collect fees and that there is a set process for that.

There are currently several open cases of this fraud, and FCSO detectives are conducting an on-going investigation. If you have experienced this scam or have any information, contact 301-600-1046.