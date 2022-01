FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious” death.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive, where they found a person dead on the scene. The department has yet to release any details surrounding the death, such as suspects, cause of death, or even the gender of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.