Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight home invasion

Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) —  At approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to the 9000 block of Allington Manor Circle West in Kingsbrook for a home invasion and robbery.

The victim reported to police that several masked men — some with handguns — entered his home and held him at gunpoint in the kitchen while they searched the rest of the residence. Police say several pairs of shoes, watches and approximately $100 in cash were stolen.

The suspects left the area in a white-colored passenger vehicle. The approximate value of the stolen merchandise is $2,500.

There is no other information on the suspects at this time. If anyone has information, please call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

