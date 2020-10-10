Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Bureau offers resources for former inmates and families

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Corrections Bureau of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program, offering online resources for formerly incarcerated individuals and their families.

The program is a directory that can connect people with basic needs like housing, healthcare, and food, to advanced assistance like mental health, education, and substance abuse treatment.

“In many cases the challenges sometimes faced by offenders after release from confinement can be overwhelming and complicated,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said. “And this program will make those connections with local resources much easier to identify and access.”

The program is completely free and looks to ease the transition for former inmates to land on their feet and properly re-integrate into society and lessen their chances to re-offend.

