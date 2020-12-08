Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announces multiple leadership promotions

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that three leadership promotions were made, a larger number than normal thanks to recent retirements.

“This group of new commanders bring a host of individual experiences, knowledge, and skill sets to their new command assignments. They are well prepared to assume the responsibilities within the operations of our Law Enforcement and Corrections Bureaus respectively,” said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “I have complete confidence that each of these individuals will excel and do a tremendous job because of their dedication.”

The three leaders appointed are Jeff Eyler, David Green, Sedat Caliskan and Jeremy Holler.

Eyler, who joined the FSCO in 2002, was promoted to the rank of captain and is now the new FCSO Patrol Operations commander – an “executive-level manager responsible for the overall leadership, administrative, and operational management of the largest component of the agency.”

Green, Caliskan, and Holler were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Lieutenant Green is now the ADC Special Operations Unit and Emergency Response Team commander. In his role, Green will oversee the daily operations of the Transportation Unit, Gang Unit, Facility Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Operations and other units.

Lieutenant Caliskan is now the FCSO Special Operations Unit commander. Caliskan is responsible for the leadership and daily coordination of the activities of special operations.

Lieutenant Holler is the new FCSO Patrol Operations assistant commander, a position responsible for the leadership and coordination of daily activities in patrol operations. He will have oversight of more than 50 officers spanning three patrol teams and the Civil Order & Firearms Surrender program.