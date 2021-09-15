Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies shut down Mt. Airy prostitution ring

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) – A two-month-long investigation lead to the discovery of a prostitution ring and brothel house in Mount Airy on Tuesday according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO Narcotics Investigation Section, along with members of FCSO SWAT and Frederick Police Department SWAT conducted a search and seizure warrant at 13134 Old National Pike in Mount Airy on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m.

Once inside, investigators found three men and two women. Investigators noted that the home had been converted into a business-like setting with a sitting area for the “Johns”. The building included three separate bedrooms for services.

Those currently facing charges include:

Luis Fernando Cruz , 23, of Laurel, Md. – charged with Prostitution Business and two counts of maintaining a house of prostitution

Juan David Ceballos Garcia , 29, of Frederick, – charged with Prostitution Business and two counts of maintaining a house of prostitution

Yesica Alexandra Alvarez Florez , 30, of New York, New York, – charged with Prostitution General

Jessica Angee Perez Nanez, 30, of New York, New York, – charged with Prostitution General.

More investigation released about $18,000 worth of surveillance cameras in and outside the home. Police say many items were seized that “were consistent with a brothel house”.

A third adult male has charges pending.

Lieutenant Sedat Caliskan, FCSO Narcotics Investigations Section commander, discusses the crimes and what the office is doing to protect the community.

“Today the Frederick High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) group displayed its commitment and dedication to identify, infiltrate, and dismantle criminal organizations operating in Frederick County,” said Caliskan. “We are committed to combatting the illegal possession and distribution of illegal narcotics and vice operations in Frederick County.

There were many agencies involved including Maryland State police, FPD, Homeland Security Investigators and the Brunswick Police Department, which all helped with the investigation and search warrant.

“This investigation was a great success because of the collaborative efforts of each agency involved,” said Caliskan.

To report information or tips to the FCSO Narcotics Investigation Section call 301-600-7180 or reporting anonymously at 301-600-1318.

