Frederick County Sheriff responds after BOE discussion of SRO’s

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff in Maryland is now responding after he says Frederick County Public Schools’ presented misleading information to the board about School Resource Officers (SROs).

During the School Board’S December 9th meeting, the members discussed the roles of SRO’s in the schools, an SRO grant of $168,000, and the role of SROs while students are virtual learning.

Sheriff Jenkins says the BOE conducted this meeting without any involvement or representation from the Sheriff’s Office–which leads the SRO program.



Jenkins also says despite what was presented at the meeting, SROs are not conducting home visits just because a child missed class or isn’t performing well. He also stated SROs functions do not include meal distributions.

In a released statement, Paul Lebo, the Chief Operating Officer for Frederick County Public Schools said, “FCPS is fortunate to have partnerships with local law enforcement agencies for the SRO program, especially during these unprecedented times. Unfortunately, the pandemic will not afford any of us the option to adopt a business as usual mentality.”

Sheriff Jenkins also emphasized how SROs have not only attended to issues inside of school but also focuses on being involved in the community such as mentoring and coaching which plays a vital role in their relationship with students.