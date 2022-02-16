Frederick County sexual assault suspect caught in Kansas

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man accused of rape in Frederick County, Maryland, has been taken into custody after being found in Kansas.

40-year-old Leif Derek Truitt faces three counts of 2nd-degree rape after police say they received a sexual assault complaint from an underage girl last year. Detectives say he posed as a teen, met with the victim several times, and performed sexual acts. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has also charged Truitt federally for the production of child pornography and for traveling interstate to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Police encourage anyone Truitt may have assaulted to come forward as they fear other victims may be.