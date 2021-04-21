Frederick County sees record funding for public education

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — When Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner proposed her operating budget for the Fiscal Year 2022, she already knew it would provide record-breaking funding for education.

A good portion of the $717.2 million budget has been set aside for public education. Frederick County Public Schools will receive $21.5 million over the legally required maintenance of effort for public education.

$50 million set aside for school construction and renovation. School officials say this money will help make up for previous years of underfunding.

“The pandemic has exacerbated achievement gaps and created new challenges that will create significant resources to remedy,” said Missy Kirk, “Additional funding is needed to lower student to teacher ratios, provide mental health support and provide additional instruction time for our most significantly impacted students.”

Frederick Community College will also receive an additional $1.5 million in funding.