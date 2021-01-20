Frederick County sees a rise in hospitalizations

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The rate of hospitalizations in Frederick County Maryland is at an all-time high.

There are 61 people at Frederick Health Hospital in acute care beds who have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are 10 people in the intensive care unit. The health department says they are concerned with the number of cases that are hospitalized because the hospital system is working around the clock to keep up.

“The numbers are continuing to increase. part of this may be because people gathered more over the holidays,” said Rissah Watkins from the Frederick County Health Department. Then people with some other health issues are definitely getting more sick and needing to be hospitalized.”

As of Wednesday, the ICU capacity at the hospital was completely full as the number of staffed beds available is completely occupied.