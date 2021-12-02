Frederick County Rural Legacy Program receives $1.5 million state grant

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County’s Mid-Maryland Frederick-Carrollton Manor Rural Legacy Area received $1.5 million in grants which were approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works.

The Rural Legacy Program in Maryland focuses attention and funds on protecting and various, agricultural and forestry land from reclining development.

Local governments and private landowners around the state engage with willing property owners to secure conservation easements as part of the program.

A statement from county officials said:

The Maryland legislature appropriated approximately $26.2 million for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ program. Rural Legacy purchases conservation easements or fee simple interests in real property from willing property owners, based on Rural Legacy Plans that have been reviewed by the Rural Legacy Board.

At least 66,281 acres of land in Frederick County have been permanently protected, due to the Frederick County Agricultural Land Preservation Program.

