Frederick County restaurants can stay open past 10 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner has extended dining hours for restaurants in Frederick County, but alcohol sales must continue to end by 10 p.m.

This executive order allows restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the county to extend their hours to midnight.

This new order is less restrictive than her previous order requiring restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m., but still stricter than Governor Larry Hogan’s order that does not set a limit on alcohol sales or closing times.

This order took effect on February 5th at 5 p.m. and remains in effect for two weeks until February 22.

County Executive Jan Gardner said in a statement, “This new order allows restaurants to serve dinners later into the evening while emphasizing the ongoing need to maintain public health precautions and prevent social gatherings and patrons congregating at bars.”