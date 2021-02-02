Frederick County restaurant chooses Gov. Hogan’s guidance instead of order to close after 10 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Derby Restaurant and Bar in New Market has decided to not follow Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner’s direction to continue to close at 10 p.m.

Instead, the bar will be following Governor Larry Hogan’s restrictions, which allow for restaurants to now be open past 10 p.m.

Owner Dan Caiola said that no matter what the time is, they are dedicated to maintaining all CDC guidelines. Caiola even sits at a stool at the front door to make sure guests are following all restrictions put in place.

Caiola said “the purpose and the point is not to bump the system or be some rebel. We just want to do business. We wouldn’t do anything that we’re not legally allowed to do, we’re not breaking the law, we’re not trying to break any laws. We’re trying to do business under the executive order of the Governor and what will soon be the Mayor.

As of now, The Derby is waiting for the county to receive the executive order from the Mayor. And once received they will be in compliance.