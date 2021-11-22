What changes Frederick County residents should to transit routes this Thanksgiving

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Thanksgiving is this Thursday, and with it comes changes to transportation services and availability.

According to Frederick County officials, TransIT services will not be in operation on Thursday, Nov. 25. MARC Train and the MTA 204, 505 and 515 Commuter Bus will not operate.

County leaders say residents can expect Connector service to operate on a Saturday schedule.

Other facilities that will be closed for Thanksgiving include: