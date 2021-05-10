Frederick County residents may see some changes to their flood insurance rates

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many people have heard the expression when it rains it pours, and unfortunately for Frederick County, this expression has been used countless times in regard to their flooding issue.

The federal government might be changing the pricing model for its flood insurance program, which may lead to some locals paying more. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is proposing updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map, and some residents may see some changes to their insurance prices. Some locals will see decreases, while others will see increases.

Frederick County residents have three months to appeal any changes to their rates, however, some residents say three months is not enough time to take everything into account. Some residents expressed they would rather invest in creative solutions that would solve the flooding problem, rather than just pay an insurance company.

Rachel Noor, who is a Frederick County local, explained that residents need more time to make an educated decision. She also expressed that she wants to see more prevention opportunities.

“I would not be pleased if I saw rates go up. We need to invest in prevention, so flooding will no longer be an issue for business owners and residents. Once you give money to an insurance company, the only time they’re ever going to pay out, is if something happens and by then it’s all too late because there’s already damage,” said Noor.

Frederick County property owners will receive a postcard notifying them about possible changes to their rates, and they have until July 28 to appeal any changes.

Appeal requests may be submitted to Zoning Administrator Tolson DeSa via email at TDeSa@FrederickCountyMD.gov or by mail to the Division of Planning and Permitting, Zoning

Administration, 30 North Market Street, Frederick, MD, 21701.



To view maps and find more information visit: The Division of Planning and Permitting | Frederick County MD – Official Website.