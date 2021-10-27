Frederick County residents are encouraged to fill out a transportation survey to help improve commutes

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you are a resident in Frederick County, Maryland and find yourself sitting in traffic longer than you want or lacking a certain transportation need, now might be the time to voice your problems. Community leaders are asking residents to fill out a survey.

Leaders are working with Stillwork consulting groups and the Ausherman family foundation to find out what roadblocks residents face while making their daily commutes.

The overall goal is to expand more access to transportation and make it more accessible to vulnerable groups.

“I am so happy this survey is was created. I really hope residents take advantage of it. It’s the only way we can fill the need of Frederick and help others,” said Frederick resident Brooke DeSantis.

The deadline to complete this survey is October 29 at 5 p.m. Anyone that chooses to submit an email along with their survey response will be entered into a raffle for 150 dollars.

Fill out the survey here.