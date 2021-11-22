Frederick County resident speaks about his journey with long COVID

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Those who experienced COVID-19 talk about the difficulties with loss of smell and taste, others perhaps have difficulty breathing or constantly feeling fatigue, but what if even after you recovered from COVID the symptoms stay with you.

This is called long COVID, and In Frederick County, Maryland Emilio Reid shared his journey with WDVM 25.

“My garage is filled with oxygen tanks. I thought I was a strong man. Well, mentally I am, but I’m still working on it physically,” said Reid.





Emilio Reid battled COVID-19 back in March of 2020. Reid spent 90 days in the hospital, 53 days in the intensive care unit, and six weeks in rehabilitation for lung therapy.

Although it’s been a year and Reid recovered from the coronavirus and is now fully vaccinated, he is one of the people who struggle with long-term COVID.

The COVID survivor says his life completely changed. He went from driving all over the country and providing for his family, to struggling to breathe daily and hardly walking.





“He has always been a provider, and it’s hard seeing him suffer. We are trying to figure out what he can do now, but I know we will get through this,” said Kelli Reid, wife of Emilio.

Experts say there is no set time on when long-term COVID ends, so having support is crucial.

“I am grateful to have my family by my side, but people need to get serious and take the proper precautions. COVID-19 can cause a lot of damage, and I hope people get vaccinated and stay safe,” said Emilio.