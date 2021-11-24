Frederick County remains in high transmission

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Although Frederick County is one of the most vaccinated areas, its transmission rate remains high.

As of Nov. 24, Frederick Health Hospital reported 41 COVID-19 patients with 31 in acute care and 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health department reported over 300 new COVID-19 cases, along with two COVID related deaths for this week.

Experts say although cases are high, they are working on various initiatives to keep residents healthy.

“I think it’s a pretty comprehensive goal– finding ways to not only get people to the vaccine but vaccines to the people. We want make sure that every entity in Frederick County is covered and it’s accessible, so people have access to it without barriers,” said Shawn Dennison, spokesperson for the COVID Division of Frederick County Health Department.

The health department stated masks are recommended to be worn indoors by everyone over the age of two years old until the community transmission rate drops below substantial.