Frederick County remains in high transmission

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County experts continue to see high cases of COVID-19, despite having a relatively high vaccination rate.

In the past week the Frederick County Health Department confirmed over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, and hospital beds continue to be occupied.

Frederick health hospital reported 106 COVID-19 patients – 88 being in acute care, and eighteen in the intensive care unit, and unfortunately the health department announced COVID-19 claimed the lives of over twenty people in the past week.

“Clinical trials have shown that a booster shot helps to prevent severe disease. We have a lot of cases right now, we have a lot of hospitalizations, and getting that booster, or getting your first dose of vaccine, any of the above, will help protect you from more severe illness,” said Rissiah Watkins, Spokesperson, Frederick County Health Department.