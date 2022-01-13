Frederick County remains in high transmission

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Frederick County Health Department, in the past week, health experts confirmed over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Frederick Health Hospital reported 111 COVID-19 patients, with 93 in acute care and 18 in the intensive care unit.

The health department also confirmed 10 deaths this week due to COVID-19.

As of Jan. 13, the health workers are reporting a positivity rate of 29.58% for COVID-19 and a case rate of 2,227.65 out of 100,000 for COVID-19.

However, residents are continuing their vaccination process. According to a press release from the Frederick County Health Department, 68.7% of the Frederick County population has been fully vaccinated.

While 8.4% of Frederick County residents have received first doses, 61.9% have received second doses, and 6.9% have received single doses.

The health department also stated: “Frederick Health has announced that thanks to assistance from the Maryland National Guard and the Maryland Department of Health, they will be expanding their curbside testing hours at the Frederick Health Village. The new daily hours will be 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.”