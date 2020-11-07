Frederick County reforestation program accepting applicants

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County’s ReLeaf program has opened up applications for 2020. This program helps reforest the county; anyone with more than 2 acres of qualifying land can apply.

Reforestation projects like this one can help areas produce cleaner runoff as well as control this runoff overall.

“You can have a healthy forest, so that’s its first buffer of cleaning the water,” said project coordinator Linda Williamson.

Williamson said that the application is not an obligation. After the application process, people are given the option to sign a monetary offer for a permanent easement on their property. Williamson said that this agreement does not give them ownership of the property, but rather ensures that the easement area will remain wooded.

The period between signing the agreement and initial planting could take some time; after the planting, the county would maintain the area for five years. Checkups every three years would happen following that period of time.

“When we are handing it over to the homeowner, the goal is to hand them over a healthy forest,” Williamson said. She said it could take around five to seven years before seeing an established healthy forest.

This program was established in 2017, and the first forests were planted in 2018. They have planted 16 private properties as well as public areas. Existing public Creek ReLeaf planting sites include Catoctin Creek Park and Ballenger Creek Park, while future park plantings include Othello Park and Utica Park.

“The program is great for an unusable area, so an area that you’re not really able to do anything with. So why not plant trees?” said Williamson.

Applications for the 2020 ReLeaf program are due by December 31. More information can be found at their website.