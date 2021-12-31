Frederick County reaches decision on mask mandate

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After six long hours of discussion and public comment, the Frederick Board of Health voted to institute a local mask mandate.

The new mandate took effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The mandate now requires anyone five years old and older to wear a face covering in public indoor spaces, in the event they cannot stay at least six feet away from anyone who is not a member of their household.

“I think that I’m supportive of this motion because I do believe masks work,” said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner. “We are at the beginning of what is predicted to be a dramatic surge. In cases, I think it is important for us to protect our healthcare system and our hospital than they have asked us to do.”

Those with medical conditions and disabilities, or people eating or engaging in physical activity, are the only ones exempt from the mandate.

The board also planned to pass a motion to limit public gatherings, but decided to hold another meeting deciding on the matter at a later date.