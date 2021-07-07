Frederick County ranked one of the healthiest communities in the United States

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The U.S. News and World Report announced Frederick County was ranked one of the healthiest communities in the nation.

The county ranked among the top 10% of counties nationwide. The ranking was based on access to housing, food and care.

Frederick County also scored higher than the average for Maryland counties in the 2021 release. The county was ranked on their high performance regarding the economy, public safety and education.

“Overall, Frederick County is a very healthy place, but we know that not every group in Frederick County receives that same level of health, so we’re really focusing on making sure that all different parts of our community have those same healthy options. We want to remove as many barriers as we can,” said Rissah J. Watkins, Director of Office of Planning, Assessment and Communication with the Frederick County Health Department.

