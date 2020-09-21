Frederick County puts hold on reopening plans after spike in COVID-19 cases

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive, Jan Gardner announced Monday that the County will take a pause in its reopening plans due to a jump in COVID-19 cases.
Frederick County reports 3,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Over the weekend the number of new COVID-19 cases jumped, reaching new daily levels that have not been seen in the County for several months.
“Given how our health metrics have suddenly changed, taking a pause is the right approach,” Executive Gardner said Monday. “We want our economy to reopen fully, and that requires everyone doing their part by wearing face coverings and staying physically distant.”Jan Gardner, Frederick County Executive
Residents are reminded to follow Governor Hogan’s COVID-19 guidelines, which include mandatory face coverings outside when social distancing cannot be maintained and inside the locations listed below:
- Dance studios
- Fitness centers and gyms
- Martial arts centers
- Barbershops and beauty salons
- Farm auctions
- Retail establishments
- Restaurants when food and drink are not being consumed
