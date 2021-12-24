Frederick County Public Schools update community on COVID-19

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to health experts, although Frederick County has high vaccination rates, the area has a high transmission rate.

As cases continue to rise, FCPS shared a message with the community explaining how they are responding to the situation.

Just like we have since March 2020, we are in constant communication with the Frederick County Health Department. We meet with health officials weekly and no major decision is made without their feedback and consultation. Statement from FCPS

FCPS went on to explain the importance of communication and acknowledged how the holidays may result in more positive cases, therefore they are preparing as best they can.

We recognize that the increase in COVID-19 transmission, as well as the likelihood of increased social interactions during the holidays, may prompt the need for us to adapt quickly and respond appropriately. We are hopeful that instructional changes will not be necessary, but we are also realistic that evolving conditions may require us to change direction. While we are not planning on a systemic closure, at this time, staff is diligently preparing metrics to determine under what circumstances a school and/or schools need to transition to virtual learning. It is our aim to communicate frequently and clearly in the coming days. FCPS

FCPS said that they update Their COVID-19 health metrics dashboard on Mondays and Wednesdays.