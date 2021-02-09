Frederick County public schools to use air purifiers in classrooms

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It was announced that FCPS students participating in the hybrid model will be learning in classrooms featuring air purifiers with HEPA filters.

An air purifier is essentially an air-cleaning device that removes contaminants from the air to improve indoor air quality.

The system purchased 2,500 air purifiers, which will be used as an additional layer of protection to fight against COVID-19.

“We saw portable air filtration as just another layer that we can offer to our staff and students in our buildings. Our goal is to protect everyone the best of our ability” Paul Lebo, Chief Operating Officer, FCPS.

Officials say the FCPS superintendent will make an official announcement by the end of the week regarding the hybrid learning model.