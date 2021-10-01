Frederick County Public Schools teach students how to financially prepare for the future

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Public Schools are working hard to make sure their students grow into successful adults, and a huge part of that journey is understanding financial literacy.

Frederick County Public Schools established a financial literacy course that will benefit students as they enter various stages in their lives.

This Finance and Accounting course offered by the FCPS Career and Technology Education program, is designed to help give students real world experiences with money, while instructors score students on the demonstration of important topics such as paying bills on-time, planning for unexpected financial events and saving for retirement.

Students also learn about stocks, different types of investments, and how to budget. Staff say it’s very important students know that it’s never too early to financially prepare for the future.

“The evidence that students need better financial literacy education is in the news every week,” CTE coordinator Norm McGaughey said. “Young adults chronically struggle with the same issues, and these problems aren’t necessarily knowledge problems, but capability problems.”

According to Business Insider, The average American debt totals $52,940. · That includes mortgages, home equity, auto, student, and personal loans, plus credit card debt.

To help limit high debt, students are learning about interest rates, tracking expenses, and more.

FCPS plans to create many more opportunities that will help students build a great future