Frederick County Public Schools report COVID-19 outbreak following reopening

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools went back to school Tuesday and have reported a classroom outbreak of COVID-19 at Catoctin Highschool.

The announcement follows the statewide policy of notifying the county and state. A classroom outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff.

FCPS says they are confident in their hybrid plan to keep schools safe, but also have planned responses for when outbreaks may occur.

“Once we have a confirmed COVID-19 case in any of our buildings, the contact tracing happens just like it would anywhere else,” FCPS Spokesperson Brandon Oland said. “And we’re following all the protocols that the Frederick County Health Department, the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland State Department of Education have in place.”

Oland says the school system wants to remain transparent and directly notifies the entire school after an outbreak is confirmed.

“We care about our communities,” he said. “We want them to know what happened and to be aware of situations, even if it didn’t directly involve their families.”

Joann Howell is the mother of two FCPS children who were excited to be back in the classroom. She said no system is perfect, but the community is also responsible for reducing the spread within schools.

“They won’t know that people test positive unless people actually tell them,” Howell said. “… We’re all responsible, we all have to be responsible. This is not all on them.”

FCPS says the handling of classrooms that experience an outbreak will be on a case-by-case basis.