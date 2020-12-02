Frederick County Public Schools released new protocols for snow days

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Snow days are something most kids look forward to but for the Frederick County public school system, snow days might look different this year.

New protocols were released explaining how schools will operate in the event of inclement weather.

School officials stated if the weather is inclement then students will continue utilizing virtual learning and using the schedule that is currently in effect for all virtual and hybrid learners.

However, for small group instruction, it will be made known by 5:00 a.m. if in-person instruction will be canceled, if class is canceled due to inclement weather, those students will also participate in virtual learning for the day.

If the weather event is dire enough to close all FCPS offices, then an announcement will be made that the entire system is closed and no virtual instruction will occur. This will be considered a snow day.

“Another thing we want to consider are students who may not have access to the internet, in the event of inclement weather, it is crucial to contact your teachers, because we may issue paperwork to be completed instead of virtual work.” Daryl Boffman, Executive Director of Public Affairs For FCPS

FCPS staff say for students who rely on lunch from the school, if the weather is too severe, there is a chance lunch will not be provided but staff says they will do what they can to ensure the well-being of their students.