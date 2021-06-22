Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland updates mask guidance

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland has updated their health and wellness protocols in ordnance with Governor Larry Hogan’s executive order.

As of this week, face coverings are optional for FCPS staff when students are not in the building, but as of July 1, neither staff nor students will have to wear masks. While students are on a bus, they will still be required to wear a mask as outlined in the federal mandate. Any social distancing signage and mask reminders in buildings will also be removed and classrooms can be rearranged to accommodate more students again.

Brandon Oland, FCPS Communications Manager, said, “Whether people still feel comfortable wearing masks will absolutely they still can. But now there’s this option where it is no longer a mandatory thing like it has been. “

Jay Mason, FCPS Board President said, “It’s a great step for our community. That means we are doing what we should be doing. Vaccinations are working, we’ve battled through this thing together and I think we’ve come out. Many of us have come out on the other side.”

The summer operations of schools will continue as announced in the FOF released on May 21, 2021.