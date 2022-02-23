FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Board of Education voted to “encourage” face coverings in schools, but will no longer be required inside all school buildings beginning Friday, Feb. 25.

“While some families will be happy face coverings are no longer mandatory, other families will still want students to wear face-covering,” said Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe in a statement. “All students and staff must respect the decisions of others as we transition to individual choices for face coverings. School staff will be vigilant in ensuring that students feel safe and comfortable regardless of their face covering choice. We will do our best to accommodate everyone’s decisions as we continue emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.”

The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to allow local schools board to adopt their own face-covering policies.

In the county, 80.4 percent of eligible county residents above the age of 5 are fully vaccinated.

Students will still have to wear face coverings on schools buses for drivers, and riders. People returning from isolation will be required to wear a face-covering from the sixth to the 10th day after their symptoms first start.

In the release, weekly COVID-19 screening will be continued. Case investigation and contact tracing will no longer be done in schools.