Frederick County Public Schools earns budget award

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — FCPS was awarded the Meritorious Budget Award by the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) for the second year in a row.

According to FCPS, in order to qualify for this award, school districts had to enter their application and budget documents to a panel of financial professionals. These professionals then evaluated them to see whether or not the district met the requirements of budget and finance success.

“This is the district’s second year receiving the award and is a true reflection of your commitment to financial integrity,” ASBO Director Molly Barrie wrote in the announcement of the award.

FCPS posts the Adopted Operating Budget, online at www.fcps.org/about/publications.