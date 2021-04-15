Frederick County Public Schools bring back in-person learning

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday FCPS board of education voted to bring back their elementary school students in person four days a week beginning in May.

School officials say they are enforcing social distancing and creating plans for bus transportations, lunch schedules, and classroom distancing, however, instead of six feet apart students will be three feet apart due to CDC guidance.

Another change being implemented is transportation. The school wants to ensure enough space for distance will be provided on buses, so parents are encouraged to check online to see if their children’s bus schedules or routes have changed.

It was also announced high school students will have a day to meet in person.

“The board passed a resolution unanimously that will allow all high school students to spend their last day together in the school building. I think it will be a great day for our high school seniors who really persevered through this crisis and they have sacrificed a lot,” said Brandon Oland, FCPS communications manager.

FCPS seniors can also expect an announcement regarding in person graduation.