Frederick County Public Libraries introduces outdoor wifi service

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Libraries (FCPL) is now offering free public WiFi outside of its nine public branches and two bookmobiles.

FCPL began this project in May 2020, when it was clear that the pandemic would have long-term effects on their operations. As numerous businesses and libraries nationwide looked to expand outdoor WiFi, many service providers were inundated with requests, which delayed the installation of the units.

“We know access to high-speed internet is a critical need in our community, and the disparity of access has only increased since the pandemic began,” said Jason Marshall, Manager of Computer Systems for FCPL. “With outdoor wifi, customers will be able to once again use the library to conduct research, apply for jobs, or join video calls.”

This new service joins an ever-growing number of benefits the library system has instituted since the start of the pandemic, including virtual programming, curbside pickup, personalized picks, wireless curbside printing, learning from home and book club bundles.

The WiFi signal reaches up to 150 to 200 feet outside of the library buildings. To use, just type in “FCPL” on your device, no password or login is needed.