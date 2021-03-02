Frederick County Public Libraries celebrate Read Across America Day

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — March 2 marks Read Across America day, celebrating literacy and encouraging children to read.

While Read Across America Day typically celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday, this year the goal was to celebrate diversity and inclusion. Instead of books such as “Cat in the Hat” being promoted, the National Education Association (NEA) provided a list of recommended readings that teach children and their families about different cultures and languages.

This year also looked different as celebrations were held virtually at libraries across the county, including at Frederick County Public Libraries.

Theresa Schneider, a children’s librarian at C. Burr Artz Public Library, said, “This year has been so chaotic for so many people, so many kids and families… I think it’s important to continue to foster that connection to have them feel connected to their community, to the library, to their learning institutions, and to be connected to themselves and the things that they want to learn. It’s important that they are still able to access those things.”

In case you missed the programming, the recordings will be on their website and for the rest of the week. They will also be hosting a storytime every morning for the rest of the week.