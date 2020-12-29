Frederick County provides temporary sites to take your Christmas tree for recycling

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is helping you dispose of your Christmas trees in a way that also is safe for the environment.

Frederick county is providing six temporary sites for you to recycle your Christmas tree. This is apart of the City of Frederick’s recycling efforts that will ground Christmas trees into mulch which conserves space in the landfill.

Before you bring your tree it’s important to remove all of your decorations such as ornaments, lights, and garland. See below for the site locations: