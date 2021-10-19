Frederick County proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council passed legislation to establish the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council (DVCC) in July 0f 2020

“We promote coming forward. We are letting people know their resources and that (domestic violence) cases will get prosecuted and take a high priority in our office, ” said Charlie Smith, state’s attorney for Frederick County, Maryland.

About 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner.

Researchers suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased domestic violence cases by an alarming rate, now officials in Frederick County, Maryland are doing something to combat the issue.

Studies show that domestic violence incidents increased 8.1% after jurisdictions imposed pandemic-related lockdown orders.

Heartly house saw over a 50 % increase in the number of clients served from 2019-2020.

“They have seen increases in numbers of clients served, numbers of beds in their shelter, numbers of calls to the hotline and emails to the hartley house,” said Jessica Fitzwater, councilmember of the Frederick County Council

The council meets every first Wednesday of each month at 5:00 pm. If you are interested in watching the meetings, visit this link.