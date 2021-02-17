Frederick County Police asking public for help in identifying homicide suspect

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone that may have information regarding the whereabouts of a homicide suspect.

On September 6, 2020 Jaemari Anderson of Frederick, Maryland was found shot by Waterview Court in the Waterside community and he was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested other suspects in connection with the murder, but Daniel Alonzo Flythe, 27, is still wanted.

Flythe also goes by KD. He is described as a Black male, weighing about 170 pounds and estimated to be six-foot-one tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say Flythe is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone locates him, police advise the public to quickly contact law enforcement.