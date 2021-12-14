Frederick County police ask for public’s help in investigating several cases of arson

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation of several cases of arson that took place around Middletown.

Two incidents took place at Wiles Branch Park. On Oct. 30 and Nov. 7, Molotov cocktails were thrown into the park’s parking lot. The third incident happened on Dec. 1 at Memorial Park, where Molotov cocktails were thrown onto the basketball court.

The sheriff’s office currently has no suspect information, and police are unsure if the crimes were committed by a single person or by multiple people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rowe with FCSO at 301-600-2582.