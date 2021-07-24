Frederick County police arrest armed Hagerstown man at Urbana carnival

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an armed man following a foot chase at a carnival in Urbana on Friday.

19-year-old Marquis Desade Scottland of Hagerstown was spotted around 9:30 a.m. by officers patrolling the carnival. According to police, Scottland was wearing a “shoulder bag with the distinct outline of a handgun, which could be seen through the bag.”

Officers approached Scottland, who tried to flee the scene on foot but was quickly caught. But when deputies searched his bag, it was empty, according to the press release. Police closed off the area and searched the perimeter using K-9 units, and found a handgun in a nearby grass field used for carnival parking.

Police say Scottland is being charged with the following:

Illegal possession of regulated firearm

Restriction on possession of ammunition

Possession of firearm/ammo of minor

Firearm/drug trafficking crime

Wear/carry/transportation of a weapon

Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS), possession with intention to distribute prescription medication

CDS, controlled dangerous substance near school

Obstruction and hindering law enforcement

Failure to obey a lawful order

Scottland was taken into custody and transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

To report more information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-072879.