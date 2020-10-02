Frederick County places six ballot drop-off boxes across the county ahead of election

Frederick County Elections Director Stuart Harvey demonstrates how to insert ballots into drop-off boxes located across the county.

County board of elections director demonstrates how to drop off ballots after several callers report "locked" boxes

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Board of Elections has placed multiple ballot drop-off boxes for voters ahead of the November presidential election.

But elections officials say there has been some confusion on how to use the drop-off boxes.

This week, the county board of elections placed six drop-off boxes in locations across the county including:

Frederick County Board of Elections office, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick. Right of front door

Governor Thomas Johnson High School, 1501 N. Market Street, Frederick. Outside main gym entrance

Catoctin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont. Front entrance

Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung Street, Frederick. Rear entrance

Middletown VFD Activities Center, 1 Fireman’s Lane, Middletown. Rear entrance

Brunswick Middle School, 301 Cummings Drive, Brunswick. Front entrance

Election officials say they’ve received several calls about the drop off boxes being locked, but they stress voters can turn in their ballots 24-hours-a-day through the end of election day on November 3rd at 8 p.m.

“They look at the box, they see the lock here which the flap is actually locked open, not closed and they think the box is locked,” explained elections director for Frederick County, Stuart Harvey. “[The drop-off boxes] are not locked, they’re open. If you just stick it directly in and drop it in, that’s all you have to do.”

Harvey adds that all drop-off boxes have safety features including locks, tamper-evident tape, and 24-hour surveillance cameras.

The deadline to register to vote is October 13th, according to the board of elections. A request for a mail-in ballot must be received no later than October 20, 2020. Ballots must be returned to the elections office by mail postmarked no later than November 3rd.

For more information, email the Board of Elections at electionboard@frederickcountymd.gov