Frederick County organization reminds parents to properly install car seats

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Seatbelts are a huge part of keeping people safe, but for kids, the proper installation of car seats is what really keeps them safe from injury.

According to Safe Ride for Kids, car seats that are installed incorrectly puts your child 3 times more at risk for injury.

Unfortunately, there have been multiple reports in Frederick County of incorrect use of car seats.

According to Safe Kids Frederick County, an organization that helps prevent unintentional injuries to children, 85 percent of residents had improper car seat installation last year.

In an effort to spread awareness, the Maryland Department of Health violence and injury program provided Safe Kids of Frederick County with car seats to give out to residents.

Organizers are also hosting seminars to teach caregivers how to install car seats correctly.

“We just want everyone to be safe, especially children, we are here to help if anyone needs a car seat. We can also provide assistance if people have overall safety questions,” said Jessica Dayal, Safe Kids Frederick County review coordinator.

Safe Kids of Frederick County also provides virtual appointments for car seat checks and installations for anyone that needs help.