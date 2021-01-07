Frederick County opens new grant for agricultural innovation

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Applications opened Monday for a grant supporting local agricultural innovation. This grant, along with two other new programs, is supported by an increase in the county’s recordation tax from 2020.

“I hope it’ll keep more farmers in agriculture,” associate director of agriculture and business development in Frederick County Katie Stevens said. “Farmers, especially over the last year and the last several years, have been hit by extremely low commodity prices, and so we always encourage farmers to diversify their operations.”

Applicants must have a business plan ready as well as contact the zoning office and health department before completing an application. Grants must have a minimum of $5,000.

“We don’t have a maximum amount because we do understand that farm projects are very expensive. They’re costly, so we want farmers to use their creativity and apply for a project that they’re interested in building on their farm,” Stevens said.

More information can be found at Frederick County’s website.