Frederick County opens new free flu vaccination clinics

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Department announced two new youth flu vaccination clinics Thursday morning. The new locations are in the cities of Brunswick and Thurmont, and will be providing flu vaccinations for a limited time.

The clinic will provide vaccinations free of charge to minors from 6 months to 18 years old who cannot afford or obtain a vaccination by other means. Any visitor under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a single parent or guardian – multiple parents/guardians will not be admitted.

The Frederick County Health Department stresses that precautions against the flu are especially important this flu season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department says that getting vaccinated is the best flu prevention method.

The two new clinic locations and opening times can be found below. Visitors must register for an appointment time here.

Location: Railroad Square in Brunswick, MD. Open Thursday, November 5, 1-5 p.m.

Location: Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD. Open Friday, November 13, 1-5 p.m

The vaccination clinics will not provide flu vaccinations to anyone above the age of 18, but the Frederick County Health Department encourages adults to use the vaccine finder to get vaccinated against the flu.